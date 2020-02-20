Batman and Catwoman will be parents in the new DC Comics miniseries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The relationship of Batman and Catwoman will move to the next level in the new DC Comics miniseries entitled, quite appropriately, Batman / Catwoman, where Tom King will be as a writer and Clay Mann as a cartoonist.

King himself has wanted to pull the blanket revealing that Selina will be pregnant in this series. Hopefully, in future numbers we will end up seeing the result of this with a new and small addition to Gotham's cast of justices.

It is not clear if this vasaplandette belongs to the aforementioned Batman / Catwoman or if it could be part of the Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular # 1 special, which will go on sale on April 15 and will have a short story written by King and with art by Mikel Janin.

The fact is that it is clear that Selina is pregnant in this picture and does not seem to be in Gotham's safest place for the baby (although posing on gargoyles in a hobby that he certainly shares with Bruce Wayne).

The artist Mitch Gerads, who drew the plot “Rooftops” in the Batman series written by King, shared the following image of Batman # 15 in which we see both naked characters. This implies that this was the moment in which the offspring of the superhero couple was conceived.

King's story in the Batman series shows a scene from the future (can be seen in Batman Annual # 2 with Janin's drawing) showing a possible future where Bruce and Selina appear at an advanced age raising Helena Wayne, so that will be whatever happens unless there is a dramatic turn of events. Helena was their daughter on Earth 2 and now it seems that King wants to take that to the main narrative.

In the Batman / Catwoman series there will be more than just a newborn. The villain will also be the main enemy in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm being Phantasm's DC debut, also known as Andrea Beaumont.