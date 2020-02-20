Entertainment

Batman and Catwoman will be parents in the new DC Comics miniseries

February 20, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The relationship of Batman and Catwoman will move to the next level in the new DC Comics miniseries entitled, quite appropriately, Batman / Catwoman, where Tom King will be as a writer and Clay Mann as a cartoonist.

King himself has wanted to pull the blanket revealing that Selina will be pregnant in this series. Hopefully, in future numbers we will end up seeing the result of this with a new and small addition to Gotham's cast of justices.

It is not clear if this vasaplandette belongs to the aforementioned Batman / Catwoman or if it could be part of the Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular # 1 special, which will go on sale on April 15 and will have a short story written by King and with art by Mikel Janin.

The fact is that it is clear that Selina is pregnant in this picture and does not seem to be in Gotham's safest place for the baby (although posing on gargoyles in a hobby that he certainly shares with Bruce Wayne).

READ:  These are the winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2020

The artist Mitch Gerads, who drew the plot “Rooftops” in the Batman series written by King, shared the following image of Batman # 15 in which we see both naked characters. This implies that this was the moment in which the offspring of the superhero couple was conceived.

King's story in the Batman series shows a scene from the future (can be seen in Batman Annual # 2 with Janin's drawing) showing a possible future where Bruce and Selina appear at an advanced age raising Helena Wayne, so that will be whatever happens unless there is a dramatic turn of events. Helena was their daughter on Earth 2 and now it seems that King wants to take that to the main narrative.

In the Batman / Catwoman series there will be more than just a newborn. The villain will also be the main enemy in Batman: Mask of the Phantasm being Phantasm's DC debut, also known as Andrea Beaumont.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.