Batman: an unexpected sacrifice in the pages of Joker War

The event that is upsetting the DC Comics universe, the Joker War, is getting closer to its conclusion but continues to involve characters very close to Batman and of course also to his alter ego Bruce Wayne, and this time to be involved in the plans of the clown prince of crime was Barbara Gordon.

In Batgirl 47 we see Barbara returning to her home after an appointment with Jason Bard, only to find herself in front of the Joker. The villain reveals that he is now able, thanks to a particular device that has the same frequency as the microchip installed in Barbara's spine, to control all his movements.

While torturing Barbara, Joker makes her feel like after her initial attack she tried to rebuild a quiet life. With a monologue masterfully written by Cecil Castellucci, Barbara decides to rebel, and then to hit the enemy.

Joker subsequently specifies why he went to Barbara: he wants his help for unlock passwords and log into Batman computers, which technically already has. After telling him that the password is impossible for anyone to solve, Barbara takes a knife and uses it to remove the microchip implanted in her body, and then stick a steel bar in the back of the Joker. The volume ends with the table you find at the bottom.

Recall that the new Batman costume will play an important role, and that soon the Dark Knight will face Batman Beyond.

What do you think of this unexpected development? Will the Joker and his plans slow down? Let us know with a comment below.