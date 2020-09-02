Batman: According to the writer, Donald Trump sued the Court of Owls, fans go wild

Share it:

The race to determine who will be the next tenant of the White House has begun. Both candidates, Donald Trump for the Republican front and Joe Biden for the Democratic front, have been established. As usual, Donald Trump lets himself go in his speeches and unleashes controversy, the latest in which he also took part Scott Snyder in Batman.

After eliciting the comic responses of Jim Starlin, and after comparing himself to Thanos in a video, Donald Trump appeared in an interview with Laura Graham on Fox News where he specified that, according to him, there are some characters behind Joe Biden. operating in the shadows. During the speech it seems that there is a strong reference to Batman and his enemies of the Court of Owls, referring to men in black who control his political opponent and what is going on in the US streets, but who cannot reveal more as everything is under investigation.

The Trump’s speech then sparked reactions from the network, mostly hilarious, you start from the considerations of Scott Snyder, writer of some Batman stories. In particular it was he who created the group of enemies of the Bat Man, being accompanied in the adventure by Greg Capullo. From there, a series of tweets from different fans followed, making fun of the current US president and his Batman quote. Who knows if Donald Trump is aware of his comparison with the enemies who have infested Gotham.