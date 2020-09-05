Batman: A Young Justice character assumes the identity of Robin

Share it:

In addition to learning more about Batman’s past, in the new issue of Young Justice fans were able to see a famous character once again assume the identity of Robin, historical ally of Bruce Wayne.

In recent weeks, volume 8 of the Young Justice series has been published, in the pages of previous comics Brian Michael Bendis e Nick Derington had introduced the character of Drake, the name with which Tim Drake had introduced himself, historical character and third individual to have assumed the identity of Robin from 1991 to 2009. In the last issue Tim Drake therefore decided to change costume, choosing to reappear to the world like Robin, later more than ten years of absence.

We do not yet know if it will be a definitive change or if it will be possible to see the superhero in the role of Drake again, although there are many fans of the DC comics who have not been convinced by this version of Tim Drake. So let’s wait to find out what will happen in number 9 of Young Justice, in the meantime we report a curiosity about the origins of a Batman vehicle.

