Batman: 7 ways Joker War changed the Dark Knight universe

Over the years the history of Batman it has been tainted by tragedies and events that have disrupted not only the life of billionaire Bruce Wayne, but also the Bat-Family and sometimes the whole of Gotham City. Precisely for this reason we have decided to retrace the 7 main changes that occurred during the narrative arc of Joker War.

In the opening bars of this new story, the Clown Prince of Crime somehow manages to appropriate Bruce Wayne’s legacy, subsequently using the heritage to found a real reign of terror within the borders of Gotham City. Thanks to Catwoman, part of the funds will return to Lucius Fox, to whom Batman himself decides to leave them, while remaining without his high-tech equipment.

One of the most fluctuating relationships in the Batman universe is that between the protagonist and Catwoman. Following the events of Joker War, the two then decide to take a year off, and in this time frame Bruce manages to return to a more direct approach to Gotham crime, while Selyna can return to business in Alleytown, training young thieves to act like her, and becoming the new Crime Queen.

After the death of her stepbrother, James Gordon Jr., Barbara Gordon ditched the Batgirl costume. Suffering from multiple personality disorder, James turned out to be a terrible serial killer, and when Barbara caught up with him following the trail of clues, he decided to commit suicide, leaving his sister devastated. Once back to the clock tower However, Barbara has returned to take the role of Oracle, addressing the inhabitants of Gotham with words of comfort and hope.

Another element that emerged in Joker War is the contempt many citizens have for masked vigilantes. In Detective Comics 1028 Nakano, a former Gotham Police Department officer who lost his right eye and partner on duty, launched a campaign against costumed superheroes, while in Batgirl 50, Jim Gordon himself takes sides against the vigilantes. .

One of the most significant events of Joker War is certainly Harley Quinn’s transition to the good side. Not only does Harley save Batman from Punchline and poison, but she will support the entire Bat Family during the final battle, pushing the Hooded Crusader himself to be a better hero than he ever was, making him choose whether to save her or go and stop Joker. .

Damian Wayne, Bruce’s son, has made numerous drastic decisions, and dubious morality in the last volumes of the series dedicated to the universe of Batman, killing Brother Blood, risking to melt the Teen Titans, and giving up the role of Robin. However in Detective Comics 1029 Damian made his return, heading to the Bat Cavern and stealing the Black Casebook.

Finally, a huge change for Bruce came in the Three Jokers series, by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. In this story Bruce manages to track down his parents’ killer, Joe Chill, discovering that the latter suffers from terminal cancer. Once in the hospital Bruce finds many letters of apology written by Chill himself, but never sent. Speaking directly with him, Batman decides to forgive him.

