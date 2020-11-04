Batman # 102: Gotham has a new antihero, Batman and a villain together to stop him

The war for Gotham has been over for about a month and, pending the inevitable return of the Joker, Batman has a new problem to deal with. In fact, a new antihero much more bloody than the Bat Man has appeared in the city, and in order to stop him, Bruce Wayne will have to join forces with a far from reasonable antagonist.

The new antihero bears the name of Ghost-Maker, a vigilante armed with two swords who apparently has several backgrounds with Bruce Wayne. Batman # 102, the latest issue released in North America this morning, has revealed new details on the anti-hero, including why the protagonist feels compelled to stop him.

In a flashback shown in the last Volume Bruce Wayne remembers his meeting with Tommy Tivane, a sought-after Dublin resident with whom he met years earlier. Tivane was considered by many to be a master in the use of knives, and Bruce intended to know his secrets in order to improve in hand-to-hand combat. Before the clash between the two, however, Ghost-Maker intervened, who interrupted the fight and personally challenged Bruce. During the clash between the two Bruce lost his temper and yelled “I’ll make you pay for what you did to our master in Morocco”, giving rise to the possibility that Ghost-Maker killed or injured their mentor.

Ghost-Maker was therefore a student of the same master as Bruce Wayne, but unlike the bat he preferred to adopt a more violent and resolute fighting style. After the events of the war for Gotham, the anti-hero has returned to “save” the city, and now it’s up to Batman to close the accounts and end the cycle of violence.

Meanwhile Ghost-Maker finds and attacks Clownhunter, lurking on a roof and ready to kill Harley Quinn. Batman rushes in at the last second and saves the clown hunter’s life, then preparing to face his old nemesis. As revealed in the spoilers for Batman # 103, Clownhunter and Batman will temporarily join forces, although later it is possible that the antagonist will return to focus on his revenge and eliminate Harley.

And what do you think will happen? How will the clash between Batman and Ghost-Maker evolve? Leave your predictions in the box below!