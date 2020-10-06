Batman # 100 shows the showdown between Batman and Joker, how did the story end?

On September 15th, James Tynion IV anticipated the showdown between Batman and Joker with the release of Batman # 99, the penultimate chapter of the extraordinary series begun in 2016 by Tom King. Today, 6 October 2020, Batman # 100 has finally landed on newsstands, the chapter that marks the end of the war for Gotham.

In the last issue we saw Batman and his new team, consisting of Red Hood, Signal, Orphan, Red Robin, Spoiler, Batgirl, Harley Quinn and Dick Grayson, ready to clash with the Joker, supported by his new flame Punchline and hundreds of other criminals. The first clash between the Bat and the prince of crime ends in substantial equality, with the explosion of some explosive charges that lead to the destruction of the factory in which the Joker was.

Punchline, shaken by the sudden change of plan, is surprised by Nightwing and the other heroes and is forced to fight, ending up being easily defeated. Meantime, Batman is overwhelmed by the Joker and is saved in extremis by Harley Quinn, who fires a shot in the direction of her former lover, tearing his eye.

Harley ties up Joker and prepares some explosives, asking Batman to let him die in order to stop the war forever. Batman, after a few minutes, he decides not to save his nemesis and runs away from the factory, escaping the explosion. The next day, while arguing with Harley in a hospital room, Batman reveals that the Joker could actually have freed himself by using some items stolen from his arsenal.

The epilogue shows the Joker, still alive, observing Punchline’s speech, which he recites in front of a camera inside the Arkham Asylum pretending to be repentant for his crimes. Meanwhile, Batman meets Clownhunter, convincing him to desist from his path of revenge, while in a distant place, a new antagonist makes his first appearance.

Batman should have ended with chapter number 100, but DC Comics recently announced that the series will continue for the time being. The release of chapter 101 is expected for next 20 October.