Batman # 100: Catwoman returns to the side of the Dark Knight with a new costume

The plans of the Clown Prince of Crime led to the so-called Joker War, which shocked the whole of Gotham City, and of course also Batman and all the members of the Bat-Family. The events of volume 100 of Batman they showed us a direct confrontation between the Bat and the Joker, and also the return of other important characters.

On the occasion of this umpteenth clash with his nemesis par excellence, the Dark Knight presented himself with a new suit, much more technologically advanced than the previous ones, which, however, according to Joker would be useless, chaos is now present throughout Gotham, and the future Bruce had in mind for himself and the city is no longer feasible.

The authors made a particular use of this reference to the future, showing readers the fantastic table that you can find at the bottom of the page, where Batman and Catwoman appear united in a romantic embrace, both in their new costumes. Characterized by gray and black colors, the new Selina Kyle suit has managed to give a different design to the thief, but also recalling her classic look, with the haircut she had during the Silver Age.

While she is not currently part of the canonicity of the series, having only appeared in a hypothetical vision, Ben Abernathy, editor of the series, confirmed that in the future we may see other versions of this particular suit. We remind you that the new antagonist Ghost-Maker will debut soon, and we leave you with the return of the brilliant Oracle in issue 100.