Batgirl, Scarecrow and …

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the virtual panel of Titans organized for the DC FanDome, the cast and producers unveiled several sensational news on the third season of the live-action superhero series.

Apparently, in fact, some mysterious circumstances will lure the heroes to Gotham City over the next few episodes, and here they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

They fall into these two categories former friend and new threat Jason Todd (played by Curran Walters), who was last seen watching the rest of the group from afar as Donna Troy’s body was transferred to Themyscira, before setting off at full speed on her motorcycle. Jason in the third season will take on the new identity of Red Hood, and according to what stated by the plaintiff “his new obsession is to take down his old team“.

Moreover, in Gotham City the Titans will also find Barbara Gordon, who today hung the cloak of Batgirl to the nail to become the new commissioner of the Gotham City Police Department: Barbara has been in a relationship with Dick Grayson in the past, but is wary of the Titans and their arrival in Gotham city. Finally, The Scarecrow will also arrive in the third season, aka Dr. Jonathan Crane: He will be an Arkham Asylum inmate who, repentant, offers advice as a profiler for the GCPD. Certainly, however, it will have something in store for the protagonists …

For more insights, read the Titans review and the Titans 2 review.