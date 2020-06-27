Bastard Black Friday Unieuro: Nintendo Switch and PS4 Slim on offer with game of your choice!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Unieuro's Bastard Black Friday started a few minutes ago and as always we venture among the offers on the gaming sector. In fact, the distribution chain allows you to bring home two consoles with a game of your choice at a reduced price.

Nintendo Switch, with red and blue joycons, and a game of your choice between Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Spada, is offered at 339.99 Euros, 12% less than the 389.98 Euros in the list, for a saving of 49.99 euros and the possibility of adding accidental damage coverage for twelve months at a price of 34.99 euros.

There PlayStation 4 Slim, combined with one of the games on this list, which also includes titles such as uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, The Last of US Remastered and Bloodborne, is instead offered at the price of 269.99 Euros, 10% less than the previous 299.99 Euros: the saving is therefore 30 Euros. Also in this case it is possible to add the Smile Service which offers extra assistance for 12 months from accidental damage at 34.99 Euros.

For both consoles, the purchase can be made after checking availability. We remember that Bastard Black Friday will continue until July 8th.