Basketball player Asier de la Iglesia, a person at risk, asks to be tested for the Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Basketball player Asier de la Iglesiawho suffers multiple sclerosis and asthma, He has denounced that he has been at his home in Zumarraga (Guipúzcoa) for two days with clear symptoms of COVID-19 without getting the test done, although in the last few hours he has received a clarifying call from the Basque health service, Osakidetza.

De la Iglesia has explained to EFE that 23 days confined in his home, aware of the danger that a risk patient like him would get from COVID-19 and that it is his parents, with whom he lives, who are responsible for making basic purchases in the state of alarm.

However, he has reported that after two and a half days with 39 fever, headache and muscle aches 'exaggerated' decided this Saturday to call the emergency number for the COVID-19 announced by Osakidetza.

He assured that the treatment was "very pleasant" although the only response he received was that he immediately quarantine the home since, although they recognized his condition as a risk person, indicated that the tests to detect COVID-19 are only performed if the patient's symptoms worsen after a few days.

De la Iglesia has posted a video on social media in which denounce your situation, which has had a great echo, although, as he stressed, he does not intend to criticize anyone but Add with his complaint in this crisis.

The truth is that this Sunday a doctor from Osakidetza has contacted the player to explain that if he suffers symptoms, he should call his ambulatory reference and that this clarification should have been made in your phone call.

In fact, Osakidetza last Monday asked people who have a cough, fever or respiratory problems to call their health center directly instead of the Health Council phone.

De la Iglesia will call this Monday to the Zaumarraga ambulatory where he trusts that take the test to know if you suffer from COVID-19 or if it is another disease that you will have to treat urgently given the multiple sclerosis you suffer from.

With a overcoming story Behind him, De la Iglesia, who plays in the ranks of Ordizia, achieved a great national echo when he was signed in 2018 by Delteco-GBC for a single match (the last in the ACB League against Jouventut).

The objective was to visualize the struggle of people affected by sclerosis like Asier de la Iglesia himself, who has not been prevented by illness from enjoying level basketball.