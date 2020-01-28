         Basketball Dear Basketball ’, the Oscar-winning Kobe Bryant short film, available online for free

Share it:

I am not a very emotional person with this kind of news, but I have to admit that Kobe Bryant's death has caught me off guard. The basketball legend marked my moment of maximum addiction to the NBA and he urged me to put on my shoes and give myself to the triples, blocks and free throws during a good season.

But we are not here to get nostalgic, but to remember the Black Mamba; and that is precisely what they have done in Granity Studio, the Bryant multimedia company through which it was produced 'Dear Basketball', the animated short film for which the Lakers star won the Oscar Last 2018, now available on the official website of the project and through Vimeo.

'Dear Basketball', of just over five minutes, emerged from the letter that Kobe Bryant sent to The Player's Tribune announcing his retirement from the NBA in 2015. To the strong emotional charge of the production, present in the text, we must add an exquisite animation by Glen Keane and a soundtrack courtesy of John Williams that ends up raising the short to another level despite its simplicity.

In addition to the Oscar for best animated short film, 'Dear Basketball' won the Annie award in its category, two Muse Creative Awards, the Telly Gold and the Special Jury Prize at the World Animation Celebration 2017. Now is a perfect time to recover it and thank Kobe for the great moments he gave us throughout his career, both on and off the track.

Via | Variety