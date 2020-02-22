"Basic, weak and stupid": Evanescence drummer reacts to Knotfesf shatters

Evanescence drummer Will Hunt reacted to the destruction that hundreds of fans performed on the band's instruments, as well as Slipknot during the weekend at Knotfest.

Through his Instagram account, Hunt called festival goers that caused "basic, weak and stupid" damage.

Many questions about this. First of all, everyone is fine. We love Mexico and our fans are wonderful. The damage was caused by a small group of assistants and they will not change my love for Mexicans and our fans in that country. ”

And he continued ensuring that he felt bewildered and not understanding why the attendees reacted in this way:

“First: Did you realize the disaster caused? Seriously, if they are going to do something, do it for real. What you did was weak and stupid; just like you

Second: if you are going to destroy my beautiful battery, at least cook some meat or chocolates over the fire. Jódans * stupid and weak amateurs.

And third, an effort for the kind worker who tries to clean up the mess, before I remove my burning kit. ”

With information from AltPress.

