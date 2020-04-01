Basic guide to psychoanalysis to better understand 'Freud'

Share it:

'Freud' came to Netflix on March 23 and has become one of the great surprises of the year. Completely removed from the reasoning and real history that underlies the birth of the psychoanalysis, this series plays with magic and fantasy to enter a dark Vienna where there is murders produced by sorcerers and a medium who helps him understand what is happening. But although at first glance this plot seems completely surreal – which it is – in reality it hides an intelligent story that emanates from the representation of the basic principles of this psyche totem developed in the late nineteenth century. Because there is much beyond the Self, the It and the Super-ego.

Leaving aside the story of sorcery and voodoo that the series has invented, in its deepest plot, in those doors that open and close when we travel to the minds of the protagonists, they are presented as subtle allegories of the concepts what Sigmund Freud It would develop and that would lead him, ultimately, to develop psychoanalysis. What's more, this wonderful kind of covert psychology is given from the very title of each episode, whose name we are going to try to break down to understand a little better what these first basic concepts of this branch of psychology.

1. Hysteria

"Hysteria is the wild cry that cannot be articulated" the writer described in a very correct way Deborah Levi speaking of this diagnosis that had been present since Hippocrates diagnosed it in the 5th century B.C. Today this "hysteria" can be identified with neurosis, whose main characteristic is a physical somatization with no apparent cause of harm, that is, exhibiting physical symptoms without organic origin, as we heard the protagonist (Robert Finster) insist on the occasional occasion.

It stands to reason that the first episode is titled like this. After all, for Freud, hysteria was the beginning of all his investigations. His first patients, and his first book he would publish, would be diagnosed with "hysteria", which at that time was considered a disorder exclusively female, because they believed that its origin was in the uterus. Freud would advance in an interesting way in this diagnosis, because although he continued to argue that the hysteria was sexual content, moved away from the female genitalia and looked for the origin in the Psyche, associating the somatization with the repression of psychic contents that were unconsciously unacceptable to the subject in question. And so the whole engine that would lead to talking about the unconscious would be born.

2. Trauma

Traumatic theory is the first consideration that Freud does when locating the etiology of hysteria. Without trauma there is no disorder. There would always be something hidden, dark for the patient, that would allow us to understand the root of the symptoms that he suffers.

To give an example told by Freud himself in "On the psychic mechanism of hysterical phenomena" (1893), a young woman has developed an inexplicable pain in the right foot. There is no organic cause, and after hypnosis it is "discovered" that the pain is nothing but a reflection of the trauma created by the young woman's irrational fear of "not getting on the right foot" when her presentation in society arrives.

3. Sleepwalking

Were the dreams one of Freud's great obsessions. In his masterpiece "The Interpretation of Dreams" he pointed out that these are a direct route to unconscious, towards the place where the It – the most primitive psychic instance, seat of the drives – at home but that conscience prevents letting out. Freud believed that it is through dreams that we can best discover our most hidden desires. And so fiction narrates it using the mirror of the sleepwalker, of the possessed, as a metaphor to that dream state where those forbidden desires, those drives, are resolved.

4. Totem and Taboo

In 1913 this book titled 'Totem and Taboo' saw the light where Freud applied psychoanalysis to unsolved problems of social psychology. Before explaining what these two terms mean, have you already seen the chapter's wink to the book? Yes. It is prehistoric figurines with which the doctor tries to tie ends of what happens to Fleur. Returning to psychology, Freud spent two years investigating works dedicated to the study of wild tribes to structure a study that explained, in essence, the origin of the taboo of incest. For this he connected the terms taboo and totem.

He totem It is defined as a sacred figure for a tribe – which could be an animal or a plant – that serves as a union link between clan members. For his part, the taboo It is a signifier of Polynesian origin that associates two meanings a priori Opposite, sacred and impure, imposing prohibitions that are met without question in the clan, fearing that something terrible will happen to them or their loved ones, if they do not.

Well so far? The connection between both concepts can be perceived in how the totemic tribes were always associated with the exogamyThat is, the prohibition of having sexual relations with individuals from the same totemic group, under pain of terrible punishment. And this is where Freud sets the link. The origin of the totem is simply to avoid father's death; which is a consequence derived from taboo of incest and possible parricides, which for Freud would be the social manifestation of Oedipus complex– the child's unconscious desire to have a sexual relationship with his mother and to eliminate the father.

5. wish

For Freud he wish it is linked to the first experiences of satisfaction. When it appears, it is the result of the memory image of a perception associated with the excitation resulting from a childish unconscious need. Its origin therefore is not in a real object, but is a fantasy towards an object lost in a "paradise" that never existed. In this way desire tends to regression, to return to the past, to those childish desires that push to be recognized and to be realized.

Freud distinguishes need from desire. The first causes a state of internal tension that finds its satisfaction in a specific action that procures the right object, such as food for hunger, while desire is inextricably linked to "memory traces", the satisfaction of which would occur in the hallucinatory reproduction of those perceptions transformed into "signs" of such satisfaction. The ghosts of the past seen in the series would serve to represent that wish that can never be fulfilled.

6. Regression

And we come to the next episode, which is precisely the regression. First we will talk about I, the psychic instance that appeases the drives of the unconscious It because it is governed by the reality principle, the one that thinks about the practical consequences of what we do. Once the self is defined, the regression is a Defense mechanism that would use this instance and would consist of going back to an earlier stage of development in response to unacceptable thoughts or impulses that the person cannot cope with in an adaptive way. A very clear way of explaining this phenomenon is the appearance of typically infantile behaviors and attitudes in adults.