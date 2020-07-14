Baseball player Sergio Miter arrested for alleged possession of narcotics

Share it:

Baseball player Sergio Miter was arrested for alleged possession of narcotics (Photo: Twitter / @FEBeisbol)

Sergio Miterpitcher of the Saraperos from Saltillo of the Mexican Baseball League (MLB), was arrested for alleged possession of narcotics. This would be the second time that the player was apprehended, since a few months ago he prosecuted the crime of domestic violence against his former romantic partner.

After local media announced the arrest, the baseball club ruled on the fact. "In relation to the arrest of the player Sergio Miter, we will remain attentive to the development of the investigations ”, the club pointed out this Monday in a press release.

"Once we have the authority resolution competent we will fix a posture, which will be in accordance with the ethics and values ​​that have distinguished us as an organization ”, added the team.

They condemned and rejected "energetically" conduct against the values ​​that the organization has promoted. In addition, they clarified that the staff has a social responsibility to act in accordance with those values.

Statement from Saraperos de Saltillo (Photo: Saraperos de Saltillo)

And it is that this Monday, Jessica Robles, journalist of Millennium, He reported that the Coahuila Prosecutor's Office arrested Miter at his home. Later he was consigned to the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Attorney General of Coahuila.

The reporter noted that sources from the agency pointed out that This detention is from a different process to that of the minor of two years who died. in a Saltillo hospital. This is because the player is linked to the romantic partner of the mother of the minor with whom he has lived for three months.

Robles said that, according to the investigations of the authorities, this Saturday afternoon, the little girl had a lot of vomit when he was at his grandmother's house. Therefore, she was taken to an office where the doctor diagnosed her only as an upset stomach.

The next day, at noon, the girl continued with the same symptoms. Seeing this, her mother took her to the Red Cross, where they transferred her in an ambulance to the Children's Hospital. The minor died in the hospital.

This arrest is from a different process to that of the minor of two years who died in a Saltillo hospital (Photo: Twitter / @LigaMexBeis)

The Herald of Saltillo He pointed out that the player would be among the suspects for the girl's death. The media points out that, according to the agency's inquiries, the little girl would have suffered abuse.

In addition, the newspaper explained that, according to the autopsy carried out by the Prosecutor's Office, the infant presented a blunt blow to the backTherefore, the cause of death was hypovolemic shock due to a ruptured left renal artery.

Until now, the Prosecutor's Office has not ruled regarding the arrest or investigations of the minor officially. Likewise, the Mexican Baseball League has not given a position on the matter either.

Sergio Miter currently plays for the Saraperos de Saltillo in the Mexican Baseball League (Photo: Twitter / @OficialSarapero)

At the same time, Miter was accused in 2019 of femicide in attempt degree of his ex-partner. However, both parties reached an agreement to repair the damage, where he was granted pardon and was released.

The pitcher was born in Los Angeles, California, but is of Mexican descent. He currently plays for Saraperos from Saltillo in the Mexican Baseball League.

He also played eight seasons in the United States with clubs from the Big leagues. He was on teams like the Chicago Cubs, Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees.

