Bartomeu: "The regulations should be modified, it is not fair that the Leganés cannot be reinforced"

This Thursday was officially presented Martin Braithwaite as a new footballer of the Soccer Club Barcelona. After the signing and staging of the player with the Barca kit, it was time for the press conference of the player with Josep María Bartomeu and Eric Abidal.

Bartomeu was questioned about the controversy of the regulations. "From this moment the player has been disconnected from the CD Leganés. We have followed the current regulations, which is when you suffer a long-term injury of a player you can sign a substitute. Given what has happened with the Leganés, we think that This regulation should be modified because it is not fair that now the Leganes cannot be reinforced with another player".

Bartomeu He has also referred to the crisis of social networks after the exclusive one taken by the SER Chain, although he has insisted that they were only there to talk about the new Barça signing.

"We are working internally to clarify all this that is happening in the networks but today we will not speak. Resignations or dismissals? I have explained it before. The club is doing an internal analysis of the theme of networks. If there is any news, we will summon you, "said the Barca president.

In addition, Eric Abidal also referred to the interview with the SPORT Newspaper, his famous statements and the reply of Leo Messi. "I have learned many these days. Internal issues have to be spoken internally and not in the media".

The preview of the presentation

Martin Braithwaite will appear this Thursday afternoon in his official presentation as a new footballer of Barcelona Soccer Club Only hours after the Catalan team made official the signing of the Danish.

Barcelona needed to sign one more attacker after the injury for the remainder of Ousmane Dembélé's season and The RFEF allowed him, thanks to the regulations in force in Spain, sign a substitute for long-term injury.

After probing a large number of candidates, finally the Catalan team ended up signing Braithwaite, Danish end of the Leganés Sports Club, a team that refused to negotiate with the Barça team, so they had to pay the 18 million clause.

The anger in Madrid as a whole is important, since the regulations, according to them, have harmed Leganés in this case, which has run out of a footballer and cannot replace it.