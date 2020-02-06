Bartomeu spoke with Messi, Setién and Dembélé before meeting Abidal

Josep María Bartomeu spoke with Lionel Messi, Quique Setién and Ousmane Dembélé before his meeting on Wednesday with Oscar Grau and Eric Abidal in which the continuity of the French in his position as technical secretary has been decided.

Highlights the fact that the president of the Barca entity spoke with the team coach and, above all, with the captain after the crossing of statements between Abidal and Messi on Tuesday.

In addition, he also spoke with Ousmane Dembélé, a player who will miss the rest of the season after a complete rupture of the proximal tendon of his right thigh. Bartomeu wanted to know firsthand how the Frenchman is, which is broken after this new injury.

This Thursday will decide where the French is operated, operation that probably takes place in Qatar or in the Nordic countries, while the club continues combing the transfer market in search of the replacement for the Barça attack.

Bartomeu asks to equate the tax differences between the different countries of the European Union in the European Parliament

On the other hand, Josep María Bartomeu, was this Wednesday in the European Parliament where he met with the president of the continental organism, David Sassoli. At that meeting, the president of Barça has complained about the tax differences between the different countries of the European Union. The Catalan president has asked me to match those differences.

For example, in Italy, after a tax cut this past summer, players who participate in the Italian Serie A have an advantage over those who play in other leagues that are unfair competition for other competitions, hence the complaint of Bartomeu