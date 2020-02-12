Bartomeu, president of Barça, says that 80% of esports are violent

Share it:

The situation in "Can Barça" at the institutional level is somewhat tense at the moment. However, the president of the club, Mr. Josep María Bartomeu, still has time for other needs.

For example to comment on esports, in which F.C. Barcelona (and so many other football clubs in our country) is involved today. And his statements will not please many: he believes that the vast majority of esports are violent.

The fact is that Radio Marca journalist, Carles Escolán, has asked Bartomeu about the club's strategy regarding electronic sports. And later he has published the president's response on Twitter. This is what the leader has said: "We have teams in Asia that compete with the colors of Barça but we don't get too full because of our values ​​we don't want to participate in violent games, which are 80%".

Although he makes no reference to a specific game, Bartomeu is very likely referring to titles like Counter Strike. In any case, these are statements that return to the table the issue of violence in video games. Somehow, treated in a different way outside the sector itself, and with different criteria with respect to what happens in other industries such as film.

Speaking of physical sports and electronic sports, remember that esports will be important in the next Tokyo 2020 Olympics. A first step that demonstrates the importance of these at present and that, most likely, will allow them to end up reaching a large audience. older in the future.

