Bartomeu points out that the closed door against Naples will cost Barcelona "around six million"

The president of FC Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has assured that a health imperative, which is "the first", has caused that the duel against Naples will be played behind closed doors, although he has indicated that this measure, taken by the coronavirus outbreak, will cost the club about 6 million euros.

"The first thing is health and collaborate with health authorities, then there is a component that there is an economic loss. In the case of Barça it can be around 6 million euros"Bartomeu said in a colloquium of the Barcelona Capital Forum in the Equestrian Circle.

About the critics of the fans, he joked: "If we play behind closed doors there will be no clothing, but this is a normal fact, I also took out a handkerchief when it was sold to Ronaldo at Inter "

The leader explained details of the meeting this morning at the Department of Salut of the Generalitat, where it was decided to play behind closed doors, although later it was the Government who confirmed that all sporting events should be played no audience.

"This morning we had a meeting with the Generalitat and there has been a very strong recommendation to play the game behind closed doors. We are very sorry that this affects the partners and fans, but we believe it is a exceptional situation that we are living, "he said.

WILL NOT CALL ANTICIPATED ELECTIONS

On the other hand, the president confirmed that will not call early elections, who will not say the name of the member of their Board of Directors who will try to replace him, and that a second referendum will be held on the 'Espai Barça' to vote on the new cost of the works, higher than the one approved in the first consultation of the partner.

"I will not advance the elections. Everything ends in 2021, is a responsibility that we assume. It is good that there are more candidates and several alternatives, all are for the good of Barça. They will be interesting choices, "he predicted.

On his 'dolphin', he did not want to give names, but he made reference to the fact that Emili Rousaud's was published in the press. "I cannot introduce myself and on the Board there is a person who has informally left his name, but we will announce it. Being president of Barça is a privilege, "he said.

On the 'Espai Barça', he revealed that they are already talking with the Board of Directors. "Everything indicates that we will make a referendum. We planned to do so soon on game day, but with these problems of the coronavirus we will have to see how it is done, attending a party is very important to vote, "he explained in this regard.

"At the moment there is no date, we have a meeting of the Board and we will talk about how to do it. The consultation of the partners is very important, to consult it again is a responsibility that we have managers towards partners, "he concluded.