Bartomeu: "Messi told me that this reduction had to be made"

The president of FC Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu, approached the squad to communicate the measure proposed by the club: reduce the salary of the first team by 70% Due to the economic crisis produced by the coronavirus. And the response of the Catalan players, with Messi in the lead, was that "this reduction must be done".

This was explained by Bartomeu in an interview with the Sport newspaper. The Catalan has pointed out that this is a gesture that demonstrates the commitment of the players to the club. Messi and co will also contribute 2% more so that all FC Barcelona workers affected by the ERTE get their full salary. "This proposal came from the captains", added the Blaugrana president.

The rumor mill around the possible reduction of Barça salary has been taking covers for days. The footballers of the first squad they issued a statement reporting that someone from the club itself was trying to put pressure to the template. To which Bartomeu has announced that "Maybe they have been bothered by things that people have said from the inside and from outside the club that do not have all the information. But the negotiations were only carried out by Oscar Grau and I and we have not said anything. "

Bartomeu has indicated that Barcelona is going to save 14 million euros corresponding to the salary of the first team. And 2 million for the rest of the affected teams: handball, basketball, hockey, rollerblades, roller hockey, futsal, women, Barcelona B and youth A.

"We would be irresponsible administrators if we had not launched this reduction. The economic situation is difficult and all measures had to be put in place to protect the club ”.

Finally, Bartomeu has clarified that "Barça was not at risk." "It is the club that enters the world the most and will continue to do so, but expenses had to be adapted to income, which has now been reduced."