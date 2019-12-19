Sports

Bartomeu has already sent Rubiales the letter complaining about the VAR

December 19, 2019
Josep María Bartomeu has already sent the letter to Luis Rubiales in which the Football Club Barcelona asks the Royal Spanish Football Federation for explanations about why the VAR did not enter the action between Diego Llorente and Gerard Piqué at the discount time of the Reale Arena meeting last Saturday.

Barça, therefore, remains waiting for the Federation to answer this letter and of those explanations to the president of the Barca entity to clarify the situation.

In addition, internal sources of the club azulgrana They point directly to Gil Manzano, responsible for the VAR in that meeting and, some members of the Catalan club recognize in private that "Gil Manzano sympathizes with Real Madrid".

