Bartomeu demands the resignation of several of its managers

April 7, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Josep María Bartomeu has demanded the resignation of several of the members of the Board of Directors of Fútbol Club Barcelona this Tuesday, as Mundo Deportivo and SPORT have advanced and as the Cadena SER has confirmed.

The president, on Tuesday afternoon, has caused a government crisis. Bartomeu has little more than a year of mandate at the head of the Catalan team and you want a strong directive that goes in the same direction.

The President would have been bothered by latest leaks and background discrepancies that some managers have long maintained. No Board of Directors has been held at Barça but it has been a very busy afternoon at the Catalan club.

