General News

 Barry Keoghan won't star in Y: The Last Man

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of actor Barry Keoghan

A new blow for the production of the adaptation series "Y: The Last Man" that FX prepares. If it seemed that everything was channeled after the radical turn that took last summer with the change of showrunner responsible for the project, now the news that they are left without protagonist jumps.

The actor Barry Keoghan, seen in "The sacrifice of a sacred deer" and that we will see as Druig in "Eternals", had been chosen as Yorick Brown for fiction, thus interpreting the last man alive on Earth after a cataclysmic event. However, strong close to production indicate that this is no longer the case.

The president of FX recently recognized that the series would not have entered production yet, but the start cannot be delayed too much if they want to release the series in 2020 and now they must find a new leading actor.

READ:   Promotional images of Supergirl 5 × 04: In Plain Sight

Other cast members that would remain involved in principle would be Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

Via information | Collider

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.