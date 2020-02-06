 Barry Keoghan won't star in Y: The Last Man

Share it:

A new blow for the production of the adaptation series "Y: The Last Man" that FX prepares. If it seemed that everything was channeled after the radical turn that took last summer with the change of showrunner responsible for the project, now the news that they are left without protagonist jumps.

The actor Barry Keoghan, seen in "The sacrifice of a sacred deer" and that we will see as Druig in "Eternals", had been chosen as Yorick Brown for fiction, thus interpreting the last man alive on Earth after a cataclysmic event. However, strong close to production indicate that this is no longer the case.

The president of FX recently recognized that the series would not have entered production yet, but the start cannot be delayed too much if they want to release the series in 2020 and now they must find a new leading actor.

Other cast members that would remain involved in principle would be Diane Lane, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

