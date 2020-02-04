 Barry Allen is not prepared for the consequences of Crisis according to the Flash showrunner

Share it:

The showrunner of "The Flash", Eric Wallace, has granted an interview to Entertainment Weekly advancing what is to come to the CW Scarlet Speedist series in this new stage where the series embarks after the event Crisis on Infinite Earths. As he says, the consequences of Crisis have only just begun for Barry, since they will send Barry on an emotional journey. In addition to this, and as we already knew, the crossover gives rise to Keiynan Lonsdale's return as Wally West / Kid Flash.

Crisis events will also cause changes at the level of villains, where we will see the return of some familiar faces but with very different powers.

One would think that the true consequences of 'Crisis' it's the death of Oliver Queen and not having your mentor, you know, Obi-Wan is gone, Luke must rise, become a hero, and that happens, don't get me wrong, but those are not the true consequences of 'Crisis'. The true consequences of 'Crisis' They haven't seen each other yet. That is the heart of our story, and that is the heart of what will take Barry on a very emotional journey for which he is not prepared. That's one of the things that brings Keiynan back as Kid Flash does for us: [He] goes straight – because Keiynan will be in one of our episodes in ‘Graphic Novel # 2’ – [and] is to help Barry deal with the true consequences of ‘Crisis'”.

Keyinan Lonsdale returns as Kid Flash in The Flash for episode 14 of this season, and they already advanced that they would do it in a new arc that would show us a new side of the character we had not seen so far.

Wallace also advanced that in this new post-Crisis reality, villains are not what they were before. Some may be different villains but with aspects that are familiar to us, and others may have new skills. The end result is a completely new challenge for Team Flash.

The villains of the past that we saw in previous seasons are no longer the same villains. They are different people. They may even have different skills, which will catch Team Flash without being prepared. It gives freshness and even more danger to what would be the history of the metahuman of the week. It becomes even more treacherous if you don't know what the goal is, because that goal is a bit more unpredictable.

This clearly with the revelation that in the episode next week we will see the return of Amunet. Without revealing who else we will see, Wallace adds:

Let's dig deep. No doubt, villains that we have not seen in a long time will appear.

