Barros Schelotto will give Chicharito Hernández another penalty, despite having missed one against Portland (Photo: Twitter / @LAGalaxy)

Javier Hernandez shone in the defeat of the Galaxy 1-2 against Portland Timbers. However, there was one detail that covered the performance of the Mexican striker: he failed from 11 steps.

Even so, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, the Los Angeles coach, defended the Aztec striker and reaffirmed him as the penalty collector. "When I make sports decisions as a coach I cannot analyze what people think or the pressure that one has of whether he is going to score a goal or not to score a goal," he mentioned at a press conference.

"For example, the other day at halftime I told Javier if there is another criminal, you kick it. I do not analyze the pressure when making a determination, "said the strategist.

Javier Hernández shone in the Galaxy 1-2 defeat against Portland Timbers when scoring for the first time with the club (Photo: Twitter / @LAGalaxy)

The Argentine explained that he prefers that Chicharito help the team instead of concentrating on just scoring goals. "Javier has to play his game, try to score a goal, try to help the team. If he scores a goal, the better ”, he pointed out.

"If you don't make a goal that helps the team to win, that helps you play better (Cristian) Pavón, to (Cameron) Dunbar, to which it is called on to be and from my side I only have the exigency as trainer to a scorer to do the best for the team ”, added the helmsman.

And is that Tapatío barely scored his first goal in the United States. Before the suspension of the MLS, Javier added 180 minutes without managing to pierce the networks.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto, the Los Angeles coach, defended the Aztec striker (Photo: Twitter / @LAGalaxy)

It all seemed like the losing streak would continue when the goalkeeper Steve Clark guessed Chicharito's shot in the 11th minute. However, within minutes of the end of the game, Javier made his way inside the area to receive a low center, where he only had to push the ball under the three poles

“The forwards know that this sometimes happens. You can have 10 chances and miss 9 and another day just have one chance and score, ”Hernández explained to the press after the game.

I scored a goal, it was no use but as a forward it is a positive thing, it gives confidence

"It is true that it is not the best, it is the best flavor to score the first goal in a defeat like this and missing the penalty kick"Said the top scorer of the Mexican team.

The traffic classic

Barros Schelotto highlighted the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Carlos Vela (Photo: Twitter / @LAGalaxy)

Now, LA Galaxy has city rivals in mind, Los Angeles FC. Barros Schelotto highlighted the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who went to Milan from Italy, and from Carlos candle, who decided not to participate in the MLS is Back tournament.

"It will surely impact the absence of both of them, but also of other players. There is also the absence of Jona (Dos Santos) who for us is very important, but there is Chicharito and Pavón on our side, (Brian) Rodríguez or (Diego) Rossi on their side who also generate a lot of expectation and the possibility of many goals "He explained.

Hopefully it will be an open, entertaining game where we can win because this kind of game is very important to us

Carlos Vela decided not to participate in the MLS is Back tournament (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY)

This will be the seventh time that the classic traffic call is disputed. The Galaxy has won it in two editions, LAFC have one and there have been three draws.

Until now, Portland Timbers leads the key with 3 points. They are followed by Houston Dynamo and Los Angeles FC, which on Monday tied 3-3, and the Galaxy in last place without points.

