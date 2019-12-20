Barcelona's letter complaining about the VAR: "It was a decisive action"

What do you play! He has had access to the letter that the president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, has sent to the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, to express his discomfort over the arbitration and performance of the VAR in the match between his team and The Royal Society. The text is as follows:

In the 90th minute of the match, an action took place in the area defended by the Royal Society that led to an error in the application of the review protocols of the system of video arbitration. An action on which the review of the VAR should have been requested, as it was a decisive action.

The rules of the game approved by FIFA establish a mandatory guideline regarding when the VAR should be reviewed and it is before the existence of a clear and manifest error of the main referee in a decisive play.

As you well know, FC Barcelona has led in recent years the claim to introduce technology as help the referees in his complex work on the playing fields. Football has evolved in so many aspects in recent years and the arbitration system needed to take this great step.

Once the video arbitration system has been introduced and once its reliability has been verified, it is essential to demand the same criteria and maximum commitment to the referees assistants who decide to use it. Otherwise we are compromising the purity of the competition, a fact that in no way can we afford you that we have responsibilities in the world of football.

I refer you these lines with the aim of assessing the explanations made and transferring them to the appropriate federal bodies, so that it is required to act in accordance with what the norm establishes.