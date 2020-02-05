Barcelona will sign a substitute for Dembélé if the regulations allow it

Football Club Barcelona has decided on Tuesday that will sign a substitute for Ousmane Dembélé After learning in the morning that the French undergoes a complete rupture of the proximal tendon of the biceps femoris of the right thigh. It all depends on the regulations allowing it.

It all depends on the treatment that is decided. If Dembélé is operated his discharge probably exceeds 5 months and Barça can receive authorization The sports direction already has the name of the substitute on the table

In a meeting between coaching staff and sports management, in which they have spoken Quique Setién and Eric Abidal, the determination has been made to sign a substitute after knowing the serious injury of the Frenchman. A replacement is considered necessary since they consider the template to be short, at least in attack forces.

So that Barcelona can undertake this signing it is vital that Dembélé's discharge time be at least 5 months, something indispensable for the Federation to give its approval. Of it treatment depends that it is decided, if it is operated it is very probable that the time of loss is of that time.

Sports management The name of the substitute is already on the table in case the Federation finally allows them to sign a substitute for Dembélé.