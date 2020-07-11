Barcelona will seek to win on its visit to Valladolid to stretch the definition in Spain: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Lionel Messi's Barcelona will look for a new victory in his visit to Valladolid (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

He Barcelona He will seek a new victory that will keep him with chances of being La Liga champion. This Saturday, from 2.30 p.m., you will visit the Valladolid and the game can be followed by ESPN 2.

Although he has not been showing great performance, the objective pursued by the team he leads Quique Setién it is only one: add the three points in the three remaining games and wait for Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to have a negative streak that allows Catalans to dream of retaining the title. When there are still nine points at stake, the difference of four units at the top of the table for the merengue set seems unattainable.

Ahead of this Saturday's match at the Nueva Zorrilla stadium, Barcelona will maintain the tactical scheme that Setién chose for the last clashes. This was the case of the last date, in which the Blaugrana team beat Espanyol 1-0 in the Catalan classic, which marked the descent of the Parakeets to the second category of Spanish football.

With the Brazilian Arthur already sold to Juventus, from Italy, and who also suffers from tonsillitis, added to the decision of the Barcelona coach not to rush the return of the Dutchman Frank De Jong, the visitors' line-up will maintain the tactical scheme of the past days: with Messi in the coupling position, the attack will be made up of Luis Suárez and Frenchman Antoine Griezmann. In the flyer zone, Chilean Arturo Vidal would return to the starting eleven instead of the Croatian Ivan Rakitic, while Sergi Roberto would follow, with a good performance in the Catalan duel of the last date.

Barça's rival on duty is practically saved from losing the category. The team led by Sergio González is in position number 14 in the standings, seven units from last place in the three set that today would be going down. Since football returned in Spain after the suspension due to the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, the whole of the institution that is chaired by the historic Brazilian scorer Ronaldo, He only added two victories in the eight presentations he played: one was on the return to activity, on June 13 against Leganés (2-1) and the most recent was two days ago, at home, against Alavés.

Possible formations

Valladolid: Masip; Antoñito, Kiko Olivas, Joaquín Fernández, Nacho Martínez; Fede San Emeterio, Kike Pérez; Víctor García, Pablo Hervías, Waldo Rubio; Enes Unal. DT: Sergio González.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Lenglet, Piqué, Jordi Alba; Arturo Vidal, Busquets, Sergi Roberto; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Antoine Griezmann. DT: Quique Setién.

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Hour: 14.30

Stadium: José Zorrilla

TV: ESPN 2

