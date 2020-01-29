Barcelona will receive 16.5 million for the transfer of Carles Pérez to Rome

The Barcelona Soccer Club will receive 16.5 million euros for the transfer of Carles Pérez to Rome. The agreement between both clubs is practically closed.

The soccer player will travel to Rome first thing in the morning This Wednesday and if everything goes according to plan the announcement of the signing will be made official this Wednesday

It should also be noted that Barcelona you will not have a repurchase option in this signing although a right of first refusal About the Catalan player.