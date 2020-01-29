Sports

Barcelona will receive 16.5 million for the transfer of Carles Pérez to Rome

January 29, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The Barcelona Soccer Club will receive 16.5 million euros for the transfer of Carles Pérez to Rome. The agreement between both clubs is practically closed.

The soccer player will travel to Rome first thing in the morning This Wednesday and if everything goes according to plan the announcement of the signing will be made official this Wednesday

It should also be noted that Barcelona you will not have a repurchase option in this signing although a right of first refusal About the Catalan player.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.