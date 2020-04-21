Barcelona will put the Camp Nou 'last name' to fight the coronavirus

Share it:

The FC Barcelona will transfer to its Foundation the exploitation of the 'titles rights' (sponsor that gives its name to the stadium) of the Camp Nou during the next season to invest the income in research projects and destined to fight against the effects of the Covid-19, to be carried out in Catalonia and in the rest of the world, as approved by its board of directors on Tuesday.

The club will transfer the sponsorship rights to the Barça Foundation, who will look for a sponsor for the Stadium for the next season, who is the one who will give the Camp Nou the last name during the 2021-22 course.

Through a statement, the club and the foundation consider "indispensable" that in these moments of humanitarian crisis "all the available assets" of the entity be activated to fight the pandemic and its consequences.

For this reason, over the next few weeks, the Barça Foundation, through the club's commercial area, will open a process to find a sponsor who wants to acquire the 'title rights' for an amount that will be used to finance research projects and to fight against COVID-19 both locally and internationally .

A fund to help

"Once this sponsorYour contribution will be used to create a fund that will be divided as follows: one part will be dedicated to a project on Covid-19, promoted by the same sponsor, and the rest will be distributed among other projects that are being developed in parallel, "says the Catalan club.

Is assignment, for a season, is compatible with the future commercialization of the Camp Nou 'title rights' to finance the 'Espai Barça' project. In any case, the sponsorship agreement has to be ratified by the assembly of delegates.

Speaking to the Barça club website, Jordi Cardoner Casaus, First Vice President of FC Barcelona and the Barça Foundation, expressed his satisfaction with the initiative.

"It offers an iconic asset such as name of our stadium so that the institutions, entities and companies that wish to do so can associate and, in this way, contribute to the fight against COVID-19, since their investment will go towards research projects on this disease and projects that are working to eliminate or mitigate its consequences, "insisted the manager.

A "planetary" crisis

Cardoner recalled that the crisis is "planetary" and that it is unprecedented "in our modern history", so "we have to assume with courage and serenity the responsibility we have".

"For this reason, both from the club and from the Barça Foundation, we consider it essential that in these moments of humanitarian crisis all the available assets of the entity are activated to fight the pandemic of the coronavirus and its consequences. It is part of our way of doing and being as an institution, "he said.

"The cause of the fight against the coronavirus is a global cause. Being the first sports entity in the world also means being fully involved in this challenge. And if with our gesture we can serve as inspiration For other organizations to join, perhaps we can generate a wave of hope for millions of people around the world who are suffering as a result of this pandemic, "Cardoner summarized.

