Barcelona will lower the salary of its professionals during the duration of the state of alarm

The Barcelona Soccer Club has met by videoconference with the captains of all its sports sections to officially communicate the economic measure that affects them due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus

The Catalan team has told them that during the alarm state They will lower their salary by a percentage that they have yet to agree to. It will be the same for all professional sections.

If in the end all competitions are canceled they would collect the entire salary except on alarm days with the agreed percentage.