Barcelona will have to pay a millionaire figure to achieve the departure of Koeman from the Netherlands

Ronald Koeman arrived in Barcelona in the last hours to close his arrival at the club (Photo: Reuters)

The football crisis that the FC Barcelona it is not free. To the millions that remained on the road for not raising the various titles that he let slip, a new amount will have to be added to pay for the landing of the person in charge of making a "revolution" in the campus. Ronald Koeman has a current contract with the Netherlands national team until 2022 and they must pay to achieve its termination.

The operation will cost Blaugrana between four and five million euros, as reported by journalist Joan Josep Pallás in the Catalan newspaper The vanguard. Although initially there was talk of a transaction at no additional cost to the club, reports now report that the clause to release him will range between those millionaire figures.

The aforementioned medium ensures that Koeman will pay the fee "formally", but that money will be included in the global salary you will receive as the new coach of Barça. The difference between the information lies in what is published by the Catalan sports newspaper Sport, which announces that the Dutch "It will contribute to pay by waiving part of the salary that it will receive" in his brand new club.

Once this is fixed, I would sign for two years in Barcelona although the second season would be tied to elections that will be developed in March 2021 and that will mark the departure of Josep Bartomeu from the highest position. The new president would have the power to choose whether to continue with Koeman or not.

The last hours were more than hectic for the man who was a Barcelona player between 1989 and 1995, but who also had another stage within the club as an assistant to Louis van Gaal in 1999 before starting his career as a solo coach at the Vitesse of your country. Koeman was in the offices of the Dutch Federation negotiating the terms of your departure of the representative of his country to which he arrived in 2018. Immediately after, his stop was the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport to give you the finishing touches to your contractual relationship with the Catalan entity.

President Bartomeu was in charge of making official that the talks with the 57-year-old coach are in the final stage. "If nothing goes wrong, in the next few days we will announce Ronald Koeman as the new coach of FC Barcelona"He warned in an interview with the official channel giving blessings to the man who will arrive to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Quique Setién.

Meanwhile, the task of giving those final touches to the arrival of Ronald is Òscar Grau, the general manager of Barcelona, ​​who traveled to Amsterdam to sit down with the Dutch managers in search of a definitive solution to the hiring. In this context, the formal announcement is expected to be made between Wednesday or Thursday.

