Barcelona will have a special demand with Lionel Messi if he finally decides to leave

The idea of ​​changing institutions is hovering in Lionel Messi's head (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

The 8-2 win in the quarterfinals at the hands of Bayern Munich unleashed a deep crisis within Barcelona, the entity that made the decision to dismiss Quique Setién as technical director and is about to replace him with Ronald Koeman, who must first terminate his link with the Netherlands team.

This historic defeat generated a strong shake indoors in the Camp Nou; However, President Josep María Bartomeú chose to ratify Eric Abidal as the person in charge of carrying out the renewal of the squad in the next transfer market.

The continuity of the president and the endorsement of the French at this critical moment was a measure that was not well seen by Lionel Messi. As reported La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine "just doesn't get along with Abidal". The actions of the institution further increased the rumors of a possible departure of the captain and emblem of the team azulgrana.

Although the idea is that the flea continue to be linked to the institution and put together a new team around your figure and that of the German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, the Italian newspaper explains that Bartomeu would be willing to open the exit door to the Argentine under one condition: that he says publicly that his desire is to change the air.

“The reality is that Bartomeu no longer sees Leo's farewell as something unthinkable. He knows that financially it would be beneficial for a club in deep crisis, but puts a condition: that Messi is the one who says publicly that he wants to leave. He does not want to become, at least formally, the president who fired Messi”Wrote the Milan-based daily.

The Rosario, who during this season scored 31 goals and provided 26 assists in 44 presentations, has a signed contract with Barcelona until June 2021.

With this scenario outlined, Bartomeu has two options. One is to convince the '10' to stay and seduce him with the possibility of putting together a promising project and to get excited about the chance to fight the next Champions League. He would even be willing to make a significant outlay of money to try to repatriate Neymar, current figure of PSG, a team that today will play the semifinals of the top European competition against RB Leipzig. The Spanish press reports that they could offer the pass of Antoine Griezmann and 60 million euros for the Brazilian.

The other variant is to accept the political cost and invest the significant sum of money that enters through the Argentine pass in carrying out a deep cleaning within the team.

The European media put three clubs as those interested in taking over the services of Lionel Messi. One is Inter, a club that has been targeting him for several seasons. In Italy they reported that Jorge Messi, father and representative of the Barcelona footballer, would have bought an apartment on the Joe Colombo road in Milan. The versions soared when another piece of information was added: according to Mediaset, La Pulga bought a home in Viale della Liberazione, in the futuristic Torre Solaria, one of the most exclusive places in Lombardy. The economic power of the Chinese company that acquired Neroazzurro could be one of the keys.

In England this current discomfort of Messi also resonated in the Blaugrana club and everything indicates that Manchester City scored in the race to hire him. The will to reunite the scorer and Pep Guardiola was always a dream among the directors of the Citizens.

Another club that has a lot of money when it comes to going to the transfer market is Paris Saint Germain, a team that is waiting for the decision that the Argentine can make. The French already sounded it at the time, but not on that occasion did they find a positive response from La Pulga.

