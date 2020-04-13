Sports

Barcelona will denounce Emili Rousaud for his accusations in SER Cataluña

April 13, 2020
Edie Perez
The Fútbol Club Barcelona has announced after the telematic meeting of the Board of Directors that will take legal action against the former Barça vice-president Emili Rousaud after the accusations he made, among other interviews, in SER Cataluña.

Rousaud went on to say that someone had reached into the club box and that it was not someone from the Board of Directors. Barça in this Monday's statement has categorically denied any action that could be classified as corruption and, consequently, they have agreed to file the corresponding legal actions.

In addition, they have also communicated the different changes of the Board of Directors, all of them at the proposal of Josep María Bartomeu, some of them already counted by the SER Chain, such as the case of Jordi Moix, who becomes vice president of the club, and also David Bellver, who happens to be the treasurer of the club. Besides, Pau Vilanova will be the new institutional vice president, Oriol Tomás the vice president of the commercial area and Marta Plana, the new secretary of the Board of Directors.

For his part, Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the first team soccer while Xavier Vilajoana will deal with Barça B.

