Barcelona wants to become a media group: "Our reference is Disney, not Real Madrid"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Barcelona began a digital renovation to compete with entertainment giants (Reuters)

Technology has completely changed entertainment in the world. Streaming services continue to grow due to the approval of users who have discovered in them a unique convenience that has forced various companies to modernize so as not to be left behind and in this context sport has not been left out.

The leaderships of the main clubs in the world were forced to modify their mentalities to continue competing in a scenario where everything is at hand and what is not there will then be discarded. FC Barcelona is by its history one of the most popular clubs on the planet and the leadership then aims to be a leader in digital innovation, so he has already designed a future strategy so that his fans around the planet find new ways to live unique experiences at a distance.

Dídac Lee, head of the club's digital area, discussed in dialogue with Off the pitch, this new world that they are trying to conquer digitally: “For me, the point of reference has always been Disney because there are many parallels between Disney and the Barca. Disney has its own parks, we have the Camp Nou stadium. They produce animations, we also produce our content. They have merchandise, we have a lot of merchandise. They have Mickey Mouse and we have our soccer stars. " That is why the objective of the Catalan institution is to transform itself into a group of media, in order to widen the range of options of experiences for fans, who until a few years ago were limited to watching a game in the stadium or on television. .

Barcelona has more than 350 million followers on all its channels (Reuters)

“Normally, clubs used to have a television channel that talked about our club. Now we have started producing content at the intersection of sports and entertainment. Therefore, not only the content related to football and the Barca, but even content that is tangentially connected and not necessarily for fans of Barca. Our idea is not only to reach our Barça fans, but to be able to find new fansLee explained.

Actually Barça TV es the place where anyone can enter to find On Demand content about the club and its teams, and in this framework the leader applauded the creation of membership culers It has a cost of 29.99 euros a year. Whoever pays this subscription will access not only discounts on tickets, packages or products, but also exclusive programming and videos. In turn, Barcelona also has its own production company Barça Studios, which is responsible for continuing to generate material for users.

Lee explained that the club is currently doing a kind of monitoring of its followers to be able to separate them between those who reside in Spain and have the possibility of paying a subscription to see the team, and the millions who are in other countries and can hardly dream. with traveling to Catalonia. This work will allow you to provide more and better options to your fans.

Barcelona wants to have its own content platform (Reuters)

The next step, according to Lee, is to consolidate a single platform where everything is available and his followers bet on it instead of others: "This is something very important to understand because we are very happy and very grateful to work with the main platforms of the world like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. But Along with this effort of working with third party platforms, we also want to have our own platform as well"

As Barcelona does not seem to be the only club that has this vision, there are others such as PSG, Real Madrid or Manchester United, the head of the Barça team's digital area, believes that within a few years a radical change will be seen: “In my opinion, each club will be a media company, but not in the same way. Barça is a global brand and other clubs with global brands can probably do the same. But for the sports club in my hometown, Figueres, which has a population of 50,000, there is no point in starting a cartoon show because this is more related to the brand and not the sporting activity. ”

For Lee this revolution will bring great profits to the coffers of the institution. According to their estimates, revenues will triple in the digital area, which currently stands at 100 million euros.

Having Lionel Messi for Barcelona is like having Mickey Mouse for Disney (EFE)

When asked what kind of content they prepare, the leader mentioned the success of the series Match day which is available on Netflix as a possible trigger, but ruled out the option of creating a platform to watch football matches On Demand. This is because the television rights are marketed by La Liga and sold to various signals throughout the planet, although he announced that they could reach an agreement in a few years to at least test a new model.

"I am sure that in 30 years we will have version number 31 of Barca TV +. Maybe the name will change, maybe the technology will be different, maybe we will use virtual reality glasses to see the content, who knows? But the same concept of connecting the club with fans directly through a content transmission platform will be maintained. ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

The new signing of Barcelona that has not yet played in the club and that they already want to buy for a million dollar offer

Wayne Rooney blamed Alex Ferguson for Manchester United's lost finals to Barcelona: "It was suicidal"