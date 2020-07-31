Barcelona signed him five months ago, has a clause of 300 million euros and became the first ruled out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In February, Barcelona bought Martin Braithwaite for € 18 million to replace the injured Luis Suárez

2020 did not start well for him Barcelona, who decided to fire Ernesto Valverde for the key defeats the coach had had and the team's malfunction, added to the serious injury he suffered Luis Suarez on his right knee and that would take him four months away from the court. Thus, with a tiller, the Blaugrana hired Quique Setién in search of a promising future and signed the Danish Martin Braithwaite with the intention of replacing the Uruguayan.

And while it seems that the new coach does not have much time left in his position, everything indicates that the striker 29 years also has the days numbered in the Camp Nou. The intention of the leadership was that the former Leganes, for which they executed their clause for 18 million euros, He can contribute his goalscoring quota in a team that had run out of its star center-forward. So much was the expectation that had in the Catalan set by Braithwaite what did you decide to do a contract until 2024 and fix an exit clause of 300 million euros. But none of that happened.

Not only the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent suspension of League of Spain they allowed the Gunslinger recover and thus not miss the rest of the season, but the performance of Braithwaite was not expected. Since his arrival, he has disputed only 403 minutes where he marked a single goal against Mallorca. In addition, as highlighted in the month of February, he Culé failed to inscribe him on the Champions League listTherefore, the attacker will not be able to dispute the return match against Napoli for the round of 16 and the rest of the competition in case his team advances.

Since his arrival, the Danish only played 403 minutes and scored a single goal. Today is the first ruled out for next season

REUTERS / Albert Gea

Thus, with the idea of ​​recovering the money invested, from the Barca They declared the footballer as the first expendable and already started negotiations for him less than six months after his arrival. According to the medium Sports world, everything indicates that the future of the Danish is in the Premier League, in which two teams were interested in incorporating it: the Everton and the West Ham. ANDThe latter would have already bid for Braithwaite in his time in Leganés.

The intentions of the Catalan institution is to at least recover the 18 million, although perhaps the economic crisis affecting Europe's clubs could force that price to decrease. Another alternative is to land on a team from Spain, which could be Valladolid, Real society or Seville, as indicated by the aforementioned medium.

If the exit and the end of the passage of Braithwaite for him Barcelona, it would be just one more indication that adds to the sports and leadership crisis in which the entity finds itself. It should be remembered that not only having lost the League against Real Madrid in recent times and the poor level shown on the field of play they carry on the shoulders of Martin Braithwaite, but also the bad relationship with the referents of the campus and the fact that, if it does not raise the Orejona, it will be the first season of Lionel Messi without getting titles since 2007.

I kept reading:

Michael Jordan's millionaire donation to the fight against racism

Fishing, games and training: the intimacy of NBA stars in Disney's "bubble"

The tender gesture of a Formula 1 driver: this is the helmet designed by a 6-year-old girl with which he will race