Barcelona seeks to end the season with a victory and Lionel Messi with a historical record: time, TV and formations

Soccer Football – La Liga Santander – FC Barcelona v Osasuna – Camp Nou, Barcelona, ​​Spain – July 16, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS / Albert Gea

Neither FC Barcelona, who failed in his goal of winning the championship, nor the Alavés, who got salvation, nothing is played this Sunday in Mendizorroza in the partido that will put an end to La Liga for both teams.

The only incentive for Barcelona fans is Lionel Messi's ‘pichichi’ and the possibility of giving entry to non-habitual players and turning the page to be able to have a week off before facing the return of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Naples (August 8).

The captain and Barcelona reference He has 23 goals throughout the local championship, a low number for his statistics but they nevertheless place him as the league's top scorer ahead of Karim Benzema, with 21. Today he will look for a new cry to stretch the difference, thinking that Real Madrid will face Leganés hours later.

To get the trophy, the Argentine will become the player who finished most times as a scorer in the competition. He currently has six throughout his career and is tied with Telmo Zarra, earning one more would put him on a pedestal above all others.

In addition to Messi, Setién could give him opportunities to play Net have as well Frenkie de Jong, who returned to the team after a few weeks of absence due to a muscle injury, or Araujo, who will surely be the companion of Lenglet, in the absence of Pique and Umtiti (discharge due to sanction and injury, respectively).

For Alavés, winning against Barcelona is always a motivation, so the blue albia, released after obtaining permanence last day, will try to conclude with victory a season that was complicated after confinement.

The 1-2 at Benito Villamarín against Real Betis meant the salvation of 'Glorious', that next season will celebrate its centenary in the First Division. The team from Vitoria, however, wants to break the bad streak they have accumulated against the Barcelona team in Vitoria, which they have not won for 19 years.

Juan Ramon López Muñiz He will take advantage of the meeting to rotate and reward players who have worked with the team and have not had their chance, as in the case of Aritz castro, canterano goalkeeper who could debut in the First Division.

The midfield could undergo changes and have three means as Fejsa, Manu García and Pere Pons. The bands will be for Borja Sainz and Jose Luiz Rodríguez. The attack reference will be Lucas Pérez.

PROBABLE TRAININGS:

Alavés: Castro; Martín, Laguardia or Tachi, Magallán, Marín; Manu García, Fejsa, Pons; Borja Sainz, José Luis Rodríguez and Lucas Pérez.

Barcelona: Net; Semedo, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig, Messi; Ansu Fati and Luis Suárez.

HOUR: 15:00 GMT (12:00 ARG-URU / 11:00 CHI / 10:00 COL-PER-MEX)

TV: Espn

STADIUM: Mendizorroza

POSITIONS: