Barcelona seeks a Champions League semi-finalist to replace Luis Suárez

Bayern Munich beat Lyon 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final (Reuters)

After being humiliated on Friday by the Bayern Munich in rooms of the Champions League, Barcelona has reacted this week with several important changes. On Tuesday it was reported that Eric Abidal would cease to be the athletic director and was later announced to Ronald Koeman as a substitute for Quique Setien on the bench, but this will not be all.

The great objective of the leadership is to purify the squad, to get several of the names of weight to leave and that talented young people arrive in their place to give freshness to the team. According to the newspaper ACE and Sports world, from Spain, there would be four players targeted by the Dutch coach: his compatriots Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool, and Donny van de Beek, from Ajax; Manchester City defender Eric Garcia and the Argentine Lautaro Martinez, Inter attacker.

But hours later a new surname was added. The idea is that Luis Suarez be one of those who says goodbye to the Barça team, but his departure would force the hiring of a replacement. According Esports RAC1, the target for that is Memphis Depay.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has completed a great season with the Olympique Lyon, club with which he has reached the semifinals of the Champions League, a contest in which he screamed six goals in eight games, while in Ligue 1 he scored nine times and gave two assists in 13 games. In the continental cup, the French team was eliminated after losing 3-0 to the Bayern Munich, a duel in which the forward had a hand in hand that he squandered before Manuel Neuer when the score was 0-0.

Ronald Koeman will carry out a purification of the Barcelona squad (Reuters)

The name of Depay it sounds because Koeman He knows him from the national team and because his characteristics are perfect for what the coach wants. Although he is not an area center-forward, his ability with his feet and agility allow him to fulfill various functions on the field of play, both offensively and defensively.

The negative side is that in 2015 the Manchester United paid close to USD 40 million for his pass, but he could never adapt and two seasons later he left for the LyonTherefore, it will be a risk for Barcelona to bet on a footballer who did not perform in the best way when he put on the shirt of a European great.

"I'm not talking about signings or players who are not here. We have to look at our squad and see where there are positions that we have to improve, but first, see what we have here. That's the most important thing, ”Koeman analyzed in his presentation speech. Beyond his words, what is certain is that the azulgrana team will promote a renewal of its squad that could include the arrival of players with projection.

