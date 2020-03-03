Barcelona remains unmarked for Real Madrid for the first time in 45 years

The 2-0 with which Real Madrid defeated FC Barcelona at Santiago Bernabéu not only allowed the white team to return to the top of the standings, but also to break a current record since season 74-75.

That was precisely the last year in which the Madrid team left Barça unmarked in both League Classics (1-0 and 0-0). Something that had only happened on two previous occasions (3-0 and 0-3 on 35-36 and 3-0 and 0-2 on 57-58).

45 years later the team now trained by Zinedine Zidane managed to leave the Catalan team goalless after tie to zero at Camp Nou and winning this past Sunday 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Barça has also achieved it four times

For its part, the Football Club Barcelona has achieved that feat also four times and, like Real Madrid, three of them were in the twentieth century and only one in the 21st century.

He did it in consecutive years in the seasons 72-73 (1-0 and 0-0) and 73-74 (0-0 and 0-5), coinciding with the arrival of Johan Cruyff in that second campaign. In addition they also achieved it in 93-94 (5-0 and 0-1).

The only time that Barcelona managed to leave Real Madrid goalless in one season in the 21st century was in the 2009-2010, with Guardiola on the bench and Pellegrini in Real Madrid. The Catalans won 1-0 at Camp Nou with a goal from Ibrahimovic and 0-2 at the Bernabéu with goals from Messi and Pedro.