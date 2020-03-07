Barcelona – Real Sociedad: LaLiga live

22 '



Hand of Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

twenty'



Hand of Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).

twenty'



Foul by Nélson Semedo (Barcelona).

twenty'



Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 '



Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.

17 '



Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Ivan Rakitic is caught offside.

fifteen'



Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.

fifteen'



Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

fifteen'



Lack of Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

fifteen'



Portu (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14 '



Shot on the right side of the goal. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

9 '



Corner, Barcelona Corner committed by Álex Remiro.

9 '



Attempt saved. Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

6 '



Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6 '



Lack of Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad).

5'



Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

After falling in the Santiago Bernabéu (2-0) and losing the leadership for the benefit of Real Madrid, the Barcelona He returns to Camp Nou with the visit of the Real Sociedad, finalist of the Copa del Rey and one of the revelations of the season, which will test the reaction capacity of the Quique Setién project.

Unlike its rival, the Barca team has enjoyed a clean week, without games during the week. However, they were again about days moved in the Barca environment.

The spotlights have focused this week on the subtitled texts of the assistant Quique Setién, Eder Sarabia, criticizing his players in the classic against Real Madrid.

The Royal Society faces the fight at the Camp Nou, where do not scores since 1995, with confidence in the clouds after his excellent season and qualifying for the Cup final, ready to continue exploring its limits this season and with the ambition to reach the Champions League places.

Time and where to see

Barcelona – Real Sociedad can be followed in Sports Carousel and see in Movistar LaLiga (after 18:30).