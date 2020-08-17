Barcelona prepares a mega offer for Neymar: the pass of one of its figures and USD 70 million

Share it:

Barcelona is charging for Neymar (Reuters)

The eight goals that he Bayern Munich it hit the Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Champions League they were the blow of reality that the managers needed to understand that the squad of the Barça club does not live up to the claims of the institution. That is why they will not waste time and will seek to turn the squad in a couple of weeks to start the next season with a renewed and reinforced wardrobe.

The first measure was taken this Sunday, when the president Josep Maria Bartomeu advanced to Cope Chain than Quique Setien he stopped being the coach. Although the club will make its departure official on Monday, after a meeting that the leaders will hold in the offices of the Camp Nou, the coach was already informed of the decision.

The second is linked to the hiring of stars. He Barcelona He is immersed in a serious problem: he needs to renew, but he does not have time to make a transition season or money, because the coronavirus pandemic has affected the coffers of all clubs. That is why the objective of hiring figures from other schools is more than complex.

As published by the Catalan newspaper Sport on its cover that will come out this Monday, Neymar is the great goal. Apparently the prayers of Lionel messi and the fans, who clamored for the return of the Brazilian long ago. The offer that the Barça team prepares is USD 70 million plus Antoine Griezmann's pass.

The Frenchman, who has one of the highest salaries in the squad, would be the trade card since in his first season at the club he never gave up and failed to associate with the Argentine forward, who should be his main partner on offense, along with to Luis Suarez. It will then be necessary to see if the Paris Siant-Germain (PSG), which on Tuesday will play the semifinal of the Champions League before him RB LeipzigWill he be willing to part with the Brazilian or if he will accept this proposal.

Neymar arrived at Barcelona in 2013 being a young promise of Santos, he won the Champions League in 2015, and left in 2017 when the PSG paid the 222 million euros of its clause. In the Parisian team, the forward was the protagonist of several injuries and controversies, so much so that at some point he asked to return, but that resounding exit had angered the team's leadership culé and that's why they never tried to repatriate him. Now, as the situation is extreme, they will try.

In this context, it is expected that the azulgrana team will also advance by Lautaro Martinez, for whom he had already negotiated but whose talks were stopped a few weeks ago due to disagreements with Inter Milan. As well as Griezmann would be the exchange token to hire Neymar, the leaders bet to use Ivan Rakitic, Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, as other currencies in negotiations.

