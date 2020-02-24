Barcelona passes the temperature controls when arriving in Naples

The Barcelona confirmed to EFE that it received a Monday temperature control directly on the plane on its arrival in Naples, where the first round of the round of 16 of the Champions League, in a few days of emergency in Italy for the coronavirus.

Six people have died in recent days in northern Italy because of the coronavirus, and another 219 have been infected, according to the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, in an appearance before the media.

The majority of those infected were registered in the northern regions Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont, and the Italian media have reported in the last hours that there are also two suspicious cases in Naples, where the duel of Barcelona is disputed on Tuesday.

The emergency due to the spread of the disease caused the cancellation of all sporting events planned in Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto, including four matches of the twenty-fifth day of the Italian Serie A.

The temperature of the Barcelona expedition was controlled before getting off the plane and going to the Neapolitan hotel where he is staying, Barça club sources informed EFE.

The technician Quique Setién will appear on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. (5:15 p.m. GMT) at a press conference and will direct training at the San Paolo lawn at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. GMT).