Barcelona officially communicates the march of Valverde and the arrival of Setién

January 13, 2020
The Barcelona has officially communicated on its website that Ernesto Valverde stop being a coach with immediate effect and that Quique Setién takes over the Blaugrana bench until June 2022. The Cantabrian will be presented this Tuesday from 1:30 p.m.

Manu Carreño has reported in El Larguero that Quique Setién signs for two and a half seasons, but for both Setién and Barcelona, ​​the last season, 2021/2022 would be optional. Optional by both parties".

Likewise, Barcelona has dedicated a few words of its statement to Valverde: "The Club publicly expresses its gratitude to Ernesto Valverde for the professionalism, commitment, dedication and always positive and close treatment that he has always shown towards all the estates that make up the Barca family, and wishes him luck and successes in the future. " communicated the titles achieved by the Txingurri and adds in the description of last season: "The final leg of the course had two disappointments: the elimination against Liverpool in the semifinals of the Champions League and the defeat in the Cup final played in Seville against Valencia. "

Setién has accumulated an experienced career as a coach since he took the Racing bench in 2002. Subsequently he has passed through Poli Ejido, Logroñés, Lugo, Las Palmas and Betis. In addition, he led a single match of the selection of Equatorial Guinea in the 2008 African Cup, since he left immediately since the federation did not make a "serious" proposal.

At the end of last season it was destitute del Betis, a decision that generated a lot of controversy and division of opinions. The Sevilla team finished 10th and Setién said goodbye winning 0-2 in the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ernesto Valverde has won two leagues, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup In the two years and almost eight months he has directed to Barcelona. The Txingurri He has trained Barcelona in 145 official matches, of which he has won 97, has drawn 32 and has lost 16.

