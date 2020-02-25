Barcelona – Naples, live

Share it:

29 '



Gooooool! Napoli 1, Barcelona 0. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box to the right square. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

27 '



Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona).

27 '



Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24 '



Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

24 '



Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18 '



Offside, Barcelona. Junior Firpo tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

18 '



Attempt blocked. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

9 '



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

8 '



Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

7 '



Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).

7 '



Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6 '



Júnior Firpo (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

6 '



Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises

Naples – FC Barcelona: statistics and real-time narration

Confirmed lineups

NAPLES: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mário Rui; Demme, Fabián Ruiz, Zielinski; Alley, Mertens and Insigne.

FC BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Junior; Sergio Busquets, Rakitic, De Jong, Vidal; Messi and Griezmann.

Referee: Felix Brych (ALE).

Stadium: Stadio San Paolo.

The preview of Naples – Barcelona

FC Barcelona visits Naples on Tuesday at Stadio San Paolo in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, a duel matched between Neapolitans who measure ambition and the supposed learning of a Barça in Europe that arrives at the temple of Maradona led by Leo Messi.

Messi is in a great moment of form, the best of the season, and on his back lies much of the weight that Barça can be in quarters. His four goals in the 'little hand' (5-0) endorsed at Eibar this Saturday at LaLiga Santander make Messi visit the Maradonian temple par excellence at the top of the wave.

There are no official precedents, only friendly, between both teams, but it will be the first time they play in San Paolo, who will dress up to support their Napoli and to reduce and aggravate the power of Messi by protecting the magic of who outside his hero, the compatriot and exselector of the '10' Blaugrana: Diego Maradona.

Although Maradona was Blaugrana for two seasons, he played seven seasons in Naples and won two leagues, a Cup, a Super Cup and a UEFA dressed in light blue. The previous one is undoubtedly marked by that trip from Messi to the glorious land of the '10' of the past, but in football, today, there is much to talk about.

The two games of preparation last summer, played on August 8 and 10 in the United States, ended with 2-1 and 0-4 in favor of FC Barcelona. A global result of 6-1 very misleading, since to begin with the Neapolitan coach of the time, the dismissed Carlo Ancelotti is not on the bench.

With Gennaro Gattuso as his relay, the team has varied tactics and plays with a 4-3-3 similar to the one most used by Barça in recent years. More solid, more expressive also in attack, the Naples players have been reborn with Gattuso and have refloated their game and their results in Serie A.

Four victories in the last five games, including the victory over Juventus (2-1) in San Paolo, which place Naples in sixth place and increasingly closer to the access positions to the next Champions League.

For this match, Gattuso will not be able to count on the Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, although he does not have much weight on the team, and the most significant loss is that of the Kalidou Koulibaly center, with a quadriceps injury.

The ariete Arkadiusz Milik, top scorer of the team, is certain doubt although it seems that he can play, and they are also among cottons Hirving Lozano and Elseid Hysaj. However, the rest of the players, such as Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens or the former player of Setién Fabián Ruiz are at their best.

Without Sergi Roberto, the last injured with a medical condition in the right thigh abductor, neither Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez nor Ousmane Dembélé, Barça is planted in Naples with the 'low' of the unregistered and newcomer Martin Braithwaite, who did debut 5-0 at Eibar.

Those of Quique Setién, in a great moment of form, face a key week that will end with the LaLiga Santander Classic in Santiago Bernabéu, and it is essential for the group's morals to be able to leave alive, or with a triumph, of a Historic San Paolo preparing to receive, for the first time, the Barça de Leo Messi.