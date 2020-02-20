Sports

Barcelona makes the signing of Martin Braithwaite official

February 20, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
The Barça club has made effective the termination clause of the hitherto forward of the CD Leganés, which is of 18 million euros. Its new clause amounts to 300 million.

Today will sign your contract at 6:00 p.m. and will be presented after 7:15 p.m.. Draws attention to the amount of the termination clause that amounts to three hundred million euros more than Neymar had before leaving the PSG (220 million euros).

The Leganés player it was the big cover in a list of futures in Barcelona and took place with Ángel Rodríguez del Getafe, or with Loren Betis, an option that seemed to be defended by his coach. However, Setién's request is the Danish Martin Braithwaite, who will supply Dembélé due to his long injury.

This is the fifth Danish in the history of FC Barcelona and adds to: Michael Laudrup, Allan Simonsen, Christiansen and Ronnie Ekelund.

