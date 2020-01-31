Sports

Barcelona makes official the signing of the young Brazilian Matheus Fernandes

January 31, 2020
The Barça agreed on Friday with the Palmeiras the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes Siqueira (21 years old), which will be incorporated 1st of July in the Catalan club, with a view to the 2020-21 season.

The Barça entity revealed that the operation, which will link the Brazilian to Barça for five seasons, will cost 7 million euros plus another 3 million in variables.

Fernandes, which stands out for its defensive ability and good ball output, will have a termination clause of 300 million euros.

Before his arrival at 'Can Barça', the Brazilian will play on loan in the Valladolid, an operation that has been processed by his current team, Palmeiras, and not Barcelona, ​​as was speculated yesterday when the player communicated on social networks his arrival in European football.

"Today came the day of fulfilling my dream of playing in Europe. I am grateful to God for all that he has given me. Soon new challenges, goals and dreams! Next, this is just the beginning," he wrote Fernandes in your official Instagram account.

