Barcelona made the hiring of Ronald Koeman and the replacement of Éric Abidal official

Koeman is the new coach of FC Barcelona – REUTERS / Rafael Marchante / File Photo

FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for their incorporation as coach of the first soccer team until June 30, 2022, as announced this Wednesday by the Barça entity through its social networks.

The ex soccer player culé, that landed in Barcelona on Tuesday after terminating his contract with the Dutch Football Federation As coach of the Netherlands, he will be presented this afternoon (6:00 pm local time) as a new Barça coach, at a telematic press conference to be held at the 1899 Auditorium at Camp Nou.

Practically, the announcement was already confirmed since yesterday, when the president of the institution recognized him in the middle of an interview with the media Barca TV, in which he assured that, "" if nothing goes wrong, (Ronald) Koeman will be the new coach "

“We bet because we know him very well because of how he is and how he thinks and how his teams play, but also because of his experience, because he is in Johan Cruyff's Dream Team, he knows Barça and the way of understanding football ”, pointed out Barça's top manager, who will be in office until mid-March 2021, date on which that the presidential elections will take place.

The former coach of Ajax, Valencia and PSV, among others, will have the difficult task of standing in front of a squad that has been accumulating frustrations and that is under pressure to win titles as soon as possible. Also, for these weeks the replacement process will also begin in the changing room.

Although much was said about the departure of Lionel messi, Bartomeu confessed that the new coach assured him that “Leo Messi is the pillar of his project ”, So he trusts that the Argentine star will continue at least next season: "Messi has a contract with Barça until 2021 and he knows that there is a new project with a new coach who has him."

Lionel Messi already has a new coach – Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS

At the same time, FC Barcelona appointed Ramón Planes as sports director replacing the French Eric Abidal, announced through another statement the Spanish team this Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona proceeded to appoint Ramón Planes as the new head of the technical secretariat " (the term used by the Barça club to designate the sports management), said the Catalan team in a statement released this Wednesday.

Ramón Planes was a collaborator of Abidal, the club's sports director since 2018, who broke his contract with Barça on Tuesday.

“At Barça there is a technical secretariat, an office made up of several people led by Eric Abidal. From now on it will be directed by Ramón Planes, who was Abidal's number 2”, The president of Barça had explained in the same interview with the club's television.

