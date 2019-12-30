Barcelona loses Arthur Melo three weeks

Arthur he won't be able to play with him Barcelona The next three weeks. According to the medical part published on Monday by the club, the Brazilian continues with his treatment "to resolve his discomfort in the pubis."

It is also serious doubt for the match against Espanyol the goalkeeper Ter Stegen, who is performing a "treatment for a right knee tendinopathy" after the last League match. "It's low and evolution will mark its availability," says the club's statement. The goal will be occupied by the Brazilian Norberto Murara, Net, which has been incorporated this Monday to Barcelona training.

As it happened yesterday, the midfielder Sergi Roberto, with the permission of the club for the recent death of his mother, and the defender Moussa Wagué, with conjunctivitis, also did not participate in today's training.