Barcelona looks at Alexander Isak

April 14, 2020
Edie Perez
He FC Barcelona has on the radar to Alexander Isak. The striker of the Real society It is one of the main alternatives that Barça manages in case the plan of Lautaro or Neymar. The Swedish player from the Donostia team has a termination clause that amounts to 70 million of euros.

The Catalan club has had Isak under the radar for a long time. It was Robert Fernandez who first noticed the Nordic footballer and proposed it for the subsidiary. The reports on the striker exist within the Barça entity and it is considered as a feasible option if the main objectives: Lautaro and Neymar are not incorporated.

