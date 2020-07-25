Barcelona legend Xavi Hernández confirmed that he has a coronavirus

Share it:

Xavi Hernández tested positive for coronavirus (REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach)

In the last hours, a Spanish soccer historian and Fútbol Club Barcelona legend communicated through his social networks that he tested positive for coronavirus. Xavi Hernandez, the unforgettable midfielder and captain of the Catalan team who is starting his career as a coach in Qatar football today, announced you have COVID-19.

"Today I will not be able to accompany my team on the return to the official competition. David Prats, coach of the Al Sadd subsidiary, will take my place as head of the technical team. A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I gave a positive in the last COVID19 test ″, wrote the remembered number 6 of the Blaugrana set on his official Instagram account.

"Fortunately I am perfectly fine, but following the protocol, I will continue isolated until I have overcome it. When medical services allow me, I will join my daily routine and work with more desire than ever. I thank all the authorities, especially those responsible for QSL, QFA and Al Sadd for putting at our disposal all the means for early detection that prevents further contagion and guarantees the normal development of the competition, "added the former footballer who learned to become world champion with the Spanish team in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Xavi Hernández announced on his Instagram account

Once Xavi decided to retire from professional football in Qatar after playing for four seasons at the club that is now the coach, the former midfielder from La Masía del Barcelona began his career as technical director. In the current season, in early 2020 and before the advance of the coronavirus pandemic caused the partial suspension of the championship in Spain and other major leagues in Europe, the last name Hernández was linked to the institution that saw him born.

Is that when the leadership of Barcelona, ​​led by President Josep Maria Bartomeu chose to fire Ernesto Valverde, one of the names in dance was that of Xavi himself until they finally decided to hire Quique Setién.

Beyond the positive test given by the former footballer who won 25 titles at the culé institution, the rest of the family tested negative for the coronavirus. As reported by the sports newspaper Sports world from Catalonia, his wife Núria Cunillera, nor their two children, Asia and Dan, contracted the disease. In this way, Xavi will have to quarantine for 14 days alone, isolated from both his wife and children.

